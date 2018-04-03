Today Brainlab announced an agreement with Varian to address interoperability of Brainlab ExacTrac versions 5.x, 6.x and new product generations currently under development, with Varian's Clinac platform, TrueBeam and Edge systems. To support and enhance the interoperability between the companies' products, Brainlab and Varian will complete joint testing, verification and validation.

Since 1996 Brainlab and Varian have worked closely to allow customers to benefit from the best of their respective technologies. The most recent example is the integration of ExacTrac with Varian's Perfect Pitch couch. This new agreement is a natural progression of the relationship between the two companies, and provides compliance with new regulatory requirements, and enhancing the workflow of the integrated product combinations.

ExacTrac by Brainlab is an in-room X-Ray based positioning and monitoring system that detects intra-fractional motion of internal anatomy during treatment delivery, regardless of the couch angle or gantry position. Instantaneous X-Ray imaging with proprietary 6D fusion provides fast and highly accurate positioning information and reduces the possibility of spatial miss due to patient motion or internal organ shifts.

"We are excited about growing the install base of around 1,000 ExacTrac systems for IGRT," commented Stefan Vilsmeier, President and CEO of Brainlab. "After working with Varian for 20 years this step will intensify our collaboration, resulting in enhanced safety and interoperability for the benefit of patients."

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Brainlab by offering our customers more options for patient positioning and ensuring interoperability between ExacTrac and Edge systems," said Kolleen Kennedy, President of Varian's Oncology Systems business.

About Brainlab

Brainlab develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient treatments.

Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery as well as numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma. Founded in Munich in 1989, Brainlab has over 11,800 systems installed in over 100 countries. brainlab.com

