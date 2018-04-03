Strong 25% revenue growth reported for 2017 as the company expands leadership team to drive global growth in the ITSM market

EasyVista, Inc., a leading provider of IT service management for enterprise organizations, reports worldwide financial results of 25% revenue growth in 2017 that included 64% growth in the fourth quarter over the same period in 2016. The company's strong performance in Europe and the U.S. was attributed to marketing and technology investments that positioned EasyVista's ITSM platform as a favorable alternative for enterprise organizations looking for a new IT service management solution.

"As part of our strategic plan for global growth, EasyVista will continue to focus on development of the North American market, the execution of marketing strategy, continued focus on customer success and launching innovative ITSM technology," said Sylvain Gauthier, Chief Executive Officer of EasyVista. "We have expanded our leadership team with proven ITSM industry leaders to drive these initiatives."

Al Crews has been appointed to Vice President of Sales for North America. He comes to EasyVista with more than 20 years of enterprise software sales leadership experience, spending the last five years at ServiceNow, where he built and developed a region by adding over 150 ITSM customers. He has demonstrated the ability to consistently generate breakout performance by delivering among the largest deals ever in four different companies. Prior to ServiceNow, Al held VP roles at both the Americas and Global level for Avocent Corp, where he achieved revenue targets of up to $300M. His earlier career included a series of progressive sales leadership roles at Veritas, Symantec, Oracle and Sun Microsystems. At EasyVista, Al will lead and drive the sales strategy and execution for North America.

Mark Shell joins the team as Vice President of Customer Experience for North America with over 20 years of ITIL experience, developing and leading high performing global teams to deliver exceptional customer success with IT service management. Prior to joining EasyVista, Mark developed and managed service and support organizations at several high-tech companies in the U.S., Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe that included spending the last six years at Cherwell Software. Mark will lead services, support and customer success across North America to ensure EasyVista continues to exceed customer expectations and achieve revenue goals through account expansion.

Bryon Thomas joined the team as Vice President of Global Demand Marketing with over 20 years of experience in technology sales and marketing. Prior to joining EasyVista, Bryon spent three years with SoftNAS, Inc., a provider of SaaS storage products for the public cloud. Prior to SoftNAS, he spent 12 years with Citrix in various executive roles, most recently leading the Worldwide Services Marketing team that was responsible for $1.1B in revenue and included product marketing, public relations, analyst relations, events marketing and demand generation. Bryon will continue to drive alignment of global sales and marketing initiatives to achieve revenue goals and expand brand awareness of EasyVista product offerings.

"I am excited about the impressive leadership team we have at EasyVista," said John Prestridge, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of North America at EasyVista. "Having leaders with demonstrated success in the ITSM market puts us in a position to deliver significant value to our customers and achieve growth goals for the company."

EasyVista simplifies IT Service Management by making it easy to deliver and easy to use for today's enterprise. The EasyVista IT service management platform was created to help companies automate and personalize service delivery to improve IT efficiency and increase staff productivity. Today, EasyVista helps 1,200+ enterprises around the world radically improve service user experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation, and reduce the total cost of IT service delivery. EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in New York and Paris, EasyVista is a rapidly growing global software company.

