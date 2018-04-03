

Octopus AIM VCT plc ('the Company')



3 April 2018



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 29 March 2018 the Company purchased for cancellation 73,937 Ordinary shares at a price of 109.8p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 109,028,854 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse, Company Secretary Tel: 020 3142 4957



