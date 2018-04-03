

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reported that its first-quarter production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from the fourth-quarter. 24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3. The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter.



The company noted that it was able to double the weekly Model 3 production rate during the quarter by rapidly addressing production and supply chain bottlenecks, including several short factory shutdowns to upgrade equipment.



Tesla said it produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles in the past seven days. In the next seven days, it expects to produce 2,000 Model S and X vehicles and 2,000 Model 3 vehicles. It is a testament to the ability of the Tesla production team that Model 3 volume now exceeds Model S and Model X combined. 3.



The company expects that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through the second-quarter. It continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for third-quarter to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.



The first-quarter deliveries totaled 29,980 vehicles, of which 11,730 were Model S, 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3. Net orders for Model S and X were at an all-time Q1 record, and demand remains very strong. Model S and X customer vehicles in transit were high. 4,060 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the first-quarter, which was 68% higher than at the end of the fourth-quarter 2017. An additional 2,040 Model 3 vehicles were also in transit to customers. These vehicles will be delivered in early the second-quarter of 2018, which keeps us on track for our full-year 2018 Model S and X delivery guidance.



Tesla noted The quality of Model 3 coming out of production is at the highest level we have seen across all our products. This is reflected in the overwhelming delight experienced by our customers with their Model 3's. Our initial customer satisfaction score for Model 3 quality is above 93%, which is the highest score in Tesla's history.



Net Model 3 reservations remained stable through the first-quarter. The reasons for order cancellation are almost entirely due to delays in production in general and delays in availability of certain planned options, particularly dual motor AWD and the smaller battery pack.



