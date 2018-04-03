

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc LEI: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06 Total Voting Rights



3 April 2018



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2018 are summarised as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 21,276,995 1,000 21,276,995,000



A shares of 0.1 pence each 33,616,905 1 33,616,905



Total voting rights 21,310,611,905



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



