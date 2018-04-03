Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Change of Depositary

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Change of Depositary

The Directors of the Company wish to announce the following change of service provider:

With effect from 3 April 2018, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited have been appointed, in place of BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited, as depositary to the Company pursuant to internal restructuring at Bank of New York Mellon.

Details of the fees and material terms of the Depositary Agreement are available in the Company's investor disclosure document, which can be accessed on the Company's website www.finsburygt.com.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

3 April 2018