Statement on Behalf of Equanimity (Cayman) Limited

"Claimants, the owners of Equanimity, note today's ruling from the Court in California. Importantly, the Court did not rule on the arguments relating to the value of the vessel and the fact that the U.S. Government's proposed course of action will likely cause millions of dollars' worth of financial loss to the vessel, whether as a consequence of mishandling or a depressed sales price. In any event, Claimants' substantive challenge to the lawfulness of the purported "seizure" of the vessel is still pending in Indonesia. In that regard, Claimants note that the U.S. Government has already conceded that it will not take any action until the Indonesian proceedings are concluded. Claimants will therefore await the outcome of those proceedings before commenting further on the ruling from California."

Equanimity (Cayman) Limited is the legal owner of the vessel Equanimity and is the Claimant in the DOJ forfeiture actions.