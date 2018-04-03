Technavio's latest market research report on the global headphones market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global headphones market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. The increased sale of mobile devices is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The key driver for the global headphones market is the increasing sales of smartphones and tablets. These devices are equipped with consumer grade headphones. The report entails the market size and forecast of the global smartphones market and the global tablets market respectively, during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights privacy concerns as one of the key emerging trends driving the global headphones market:

Privacy concerns

Privacy and security concerns affect the global headphones market to a certain extent. The risks associated with cybersecurity hacks also pose a major threat to the market. The players in the global headphones market have become increasingly cautious due to the increased privacy concerns and the high prevalence of cybersecurity attacks.

"The unauthorized use of personal data is one of the biggest threats perceived by the users of the market. Headphones, in the future, are expected to come with features that capture body vitality and information from the user. Headphones ability to collect large amounts of data and create recordings are expected to be a violation of the users' privacy. Addressing privacy concerns of headphone users should be the prerequisite measure before the mass commercialization of headphones," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer electronics

Global headphones market segmentation

This market research report segments the global headphones market into the following products (smart headphones and non-smart headphones), technology (wireless headphones and wired headphones), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The non-smart headphones segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 9% by 2022. The fastest growing product is smart headphones, which will account for nearly 44% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global headphones market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. In the Americas, the presence of early adopters in the region is expected to be the key growth driver of the headphones market. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate of nearly 5%.

