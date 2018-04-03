

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that U.S. Sales for the month of March 2018 increased 3.4% to 244,306 vehicles from 236,250 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford retail sales were up 0.8 percent in March to 158,996 vehicles.



Car sales for the month declined 8.1% year-over-year to 52,635 units from 57,244 units, but truck sales increased 6.7% to 109,276 units, SUVs sales also increased 7.5% to 82,395 units as compared to a year earlier.



Fleet sales totaled 85,310 vehicles - up 8.7 percent - to offset declines in January and February and bring first-quarter results in line with 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX