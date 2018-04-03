

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Air Lease Corp. (AL) said on Tuesday that they signed an order for eight 737 MAX Airplanes valued at $936.8 million at list prices.



Boeing said the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in its history, accumulating more than 4,400 orders from 96 customers worldwide.



The latest order raises ALC's total 737 MAX orders to 138. Boeing has delivered more than 100 737 MAX airplanes to over 20 customers worldwide, including four to ALC, with the fifth delivering in May 2018.



The 737 MAX family, in the single-aisle market, is expected to have better performance, reliability with lower operating costs and additional range to open up new destinations. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features.



