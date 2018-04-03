

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) reported 296,341 car, crossover and truck deliveries in the United States in March 2018, up 15.7 percent from last year's 256,224, driven by Buick's best March since 2004, Chevrolet's best March since 2007 and Cadillac's best March since 2014. It was GMC's best March in the brand's history.



GM's retail sales in March were up 14 percent year over year, and the company's estimated retail market share was 17.7 percent - the highest since 2009 - driven by a 0.7 percentage point gain by Chevrolet. Chevrolet was the industry's fastest-growing full-line brand.



In the first quarter, GM sales were up 4 percent, ahead of an estimated industry increase of about 2 percent. Retail deliveries for GM and the industry were up about 1 percent versus a year ago.



Earlier today, General Motors announced it will begin reporting its U.S. vehicle sales on a quarterly basis, effective immediately. For 2018, second quarter sales will be released on July 3, third quarter sales on October 2 and fourth quarter sales on January 3, 2019.



'Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market,' said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations. 'Reporting sales quarterly better aligns with our business, and the quality of information will make it easier to see how the business is performing.'



