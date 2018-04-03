Crowdfund Results has Helped with One Thousand Successful Kickstarter Projects

Crowdfund Results is Devoted to Helping Crowdfunders Get the Backing they Need with their Innovative Social Media Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / The founders of Crowdfund Results, a performance based crowdfund marketing agency, are pleased to announce that they have just reached a very impressive milestone: they have now helped to fund 1,000 successful Kickstarter projects.

To learn more about CrowdfundResults and the services that they offer to crowdfunders, please check out https://crowdfundresults.com/learn-more.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders are thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone and they are looking forward to helping thousands more crowdfunders in the future. And, unlike other companies that charge people hefty fees to help with their campaigns, even if those fundraisers do not earn that much money, Crowdfund Results will only make money when their clients' projects do well.

One reason that Crowdfund Results has enjoyed a significant amount of success is due to their focus on social media marketing.

'According to Kickstarter and Indiegogo, more than half of all your backers, or 64 percent, will come from social media,' the spokesperson noted, adding that this typically includes new backers from popular sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

'Your audience is out there waiting to hear about your cool new project and we can help you reach them.'

The fact that Crowdfund Results has already helped 1,000 crowdfunders to successfully fund their Kickstarter projects will not surprise the many happy clients who have worked with the company. Since CrowdfundResults first opened in 2013, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their performance, experience, and results.

For example, the Crowdfund Results site contains a number of customer testimonials and Kickstarter case studies that show how effective their emphasis on social media can be. One case study discusses a high school student named Ben who turned to help from Crowdfund Results for his new bike gadget invention.

'Our team quickly launched Facebook promotions, Instagram promotions, and Twitter outreach. We flooded Ben's project with new backers. After a few short weeks, Ben was over-funded and ready to launch his new business,' the spokesperson noted.

