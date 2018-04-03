IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp to Present at the Securing Your Campus Conference in UK

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / IDenta Corp (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection field kits, will be introducing its unique products at the upcoming exposition and conference of the Association of University Chief Security Officers, AUSCO. (www.aucso.org/conference-2018) AUSCO is the primary association representing security professionals working at Universities, Colleges and Institutions of Higher and Further Education in the UK and Europe. This meeting will take place between April 10-12, 2018, at Solent University, in Southampton, UK.

The Association provides a forum for its members to exchange knowledge, information and best practices relating to security management on academic campuses. This will be the first time that IDenta will take part in this event. The goal will be to penetrate new venues with our unique and easy to use drug identification field kits: Civilian Educational Institutions. IDenta has a line of products specifically adapted for civilian needs, combining simplicity, reliability and safety. These products can be a tremendous addition for security forces at various institutions in the UK, Europe and around the world.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: pr@identa-corp.com

SOURCE: IDenta Corp