

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Osram announced the company and Continental have completed negotiations on their joint venture. The joint venture, in which each of the partners has a 50 percent stake, aims to combine Continental's and Osram's respective expertise in lighting, light control and electronics. The joint venture will be led by Osram CEO Dirk Linzmeier and Continental CFO Harald Renner.



The joint venture will be based within the region of Munich, but will operate globally. The product portfolio will feature semiconductor-based lighting modules such as LED modules for front and rear headlights, laser modules and light control units.



Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram's Specialty Lighting division, stated: 'By joining forces, we will be in an even better position to drive innovations by working closely with the automotive industry, seamlessly integrating lighting, sensor technology and electronics in a single application. This will allow us to advance new intelligent light functions, such as the combination of lighting and sensor technology in a module or light-based communication between the driver, other road users and the vehicle's surroundings.'



Osram said the joint venture is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2018. Sales target in mid-triple-digit-million-euro range.



