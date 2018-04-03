Automotive Glass Market Growth Steady at 4.80% CAGR Dominated by Laminated, Tempered Glasses

PUNE, India, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the automotive glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% from an estimated USD 16.21 billion in 2017 to reach a market size of USD 23.59 billion by 2025. The market is driven by advanced technologies such as smart glass, increasing glass applications & area per vehicle, and the increasing demand for laminated side glazing. High initial capital cost required to setup a new automotive glass plant and use of polycarbonate glazing as an alternative to glass in vehicles are the restraining factors for this market.

Some of the key players in the automotive glass market are are Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Fuyao Glass (China), Samvardhana Motherson (India),Webasto (Germany), Xinyi Glass (China), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan),Gentex Corporation (US), Corning (US), and Magna International (Canada).

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest automotive glass market and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India. The growth in population in these countries has resulted in an increased vehicle production and vehicle parc. This has resulted in increased demand for automotive glass. The consumer preference for SUV in India and China is also driving the automotive glass market as the volume of glass required in SUV is significantly more than that in sedans and other passenger cars.

Smart glasses have a property of auto dimming during high intensity external light, which helps in maintaining ambient cabin temperature and reducing load on air conditioning system, which in turn results in increased fuel efficiency. This tremendously reduces the cooling and lighting cost of the vehicle. The use of smart glass is the most in sunroof application; however, with advancements in technology, smart glass is projected to have applications in sidelite, windshield, and backlite.

Traditionally, smart glass was used in the automobiles glass for windows, but extensive R&D has led to its increased usage in sidelites, backlites, and sunroofs. Daimler (Germany) has launched an all-glass panoramic roof using SPD technology on the Mercedes-Benz SLK. Mercedes-Benz also offers smart glass known as magic sky control in its sunroof. The SPD technology is expected to have a significant share of the automotive smart glass market due to its capability of optimizing the cabin temperature, providing consumers privacy at the push of a button, and improving fuel efficiency of the vehicle

The automotive glass market is segmented by glass type (laminated, tempered, and others),application (windshield, sidelite, backlite, rear quarter glass, side view mirror, and rear view mirror), vehicle type (PC, LCV, truck, and bus), electric vehicle type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCEV), material type (IR-PVB, metal coated, tinted, and others), smart glass by technology (SPD, EC, PDLC, Thermochromic, and Photochromic), smart glass by application (dimmable mirror, windshield, sunroof, and sidelite/backlite), device embedded glass, by application (rear view mirrors and windshield), region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW) and aftermarket by vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicle).

The study uses a bottom-up approach to estimate the market size, where country-level vehicle production statistics have been studied for each vehicle type to understand the average size of glass used in each vehicle type & application. Further, to arrive at the market size for automotive glass, the average volume of glass required in an application has been multiplied with the number of units of each application in vehicle type. This average area is then multiplied with the vehicle production of that country to get the market volume.

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier1-35%, Tier 2-45%, and OEM-20%

Tier1-35%, Tier 2-45%, and OEM-20% By Designation: C level-30%, Dlevel-30%, and Others-40%

C level-30%, Dlevel-30%, and Others-40% By Region: North America -40%, Europe -20%, AsiaOceania-30%,RoW-10%

