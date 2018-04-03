Turkey Temperature Controlled Logistics has Been Projected to Reach Over USD 880 Million by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Development of transport infrastructure in the country is expected to significantly augment the cold transport market.

Growth in revenues is also expected to surge because of the increasing number of food service establishments, supermarkets and small stores that require cold transport services in the country.

The incline in share of cold storage in the cold chain market of Turkey

has been perceived on the grounds of increase in number of cold storage warehouses from around 302 in 2011 to around 375 in 2017. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for frozen food rather than consumption of fresh products has also been anticipated to provide ample support to the cold storage warehousing market of Turkey over the period 2018-2022.

Turkey has an edge over other countries in the Mediterranean region due to its geographical location. The logistics industry of the country greatly benefits from it and further has a large room to expand to its full potential. The Mediterranean is the cradle of the cold chain, and with Southern Europe, it has remained a centre of excellence in this field. With the development of trade in the region and the growing expectations of the population in terms of quality and food safety, the area needs to be equipped with a quality temperature-controlled logistics services. However, even if some links in the cold chain are still lacking, both in terms of equipment, facilities and service, the situation is progressing rapidly, and projects are being developed. A network of players in the cold chain is being formed around the Mediterranean and government has undertaken, and indeed has in part already achieved, the creation of a suitable regulatory and normative framework.

The market can be largely segmented into cold storage and cold transportation. Consumption of fresh food is dominant in Turkey in comparison to frozen food. Owing to this trend, supermarkets, retail outlets, restaurants etc. require their stocks of temperature sensitive products to be fresh, not stored in cold storage for a long time and regularly delivered. This is one of the main reasons that the cold transport contributes more revenue to the market in comparison to cold storage.

In Turkey, the cold transport industry is dominated by land transport. In 2017, land transport constituted around 80.0% of the total revenue of the cold chain transport market in Turkey.

The industry has a handful of players and is largely dominated by organized companies that have presence in other countries as well. Most of these companies operate both cold storage warehouses and cold transport fleet for land transportation. The companies which have made a foothold in the Turkish cold chain market are namely Polar Express, Havi Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Emran Logistics and others. These companies compete on the basis of price, on time delivery, number of temperature controlled vehicles available and cold storage warehouses, penetration of services into rural areas and the range of products for which storage and transportation operations can be provided. There also exist a number of third party logistic service providers which mainly rent their warehouses and land transportation fleet to the major players of the market.

According to the report by Ken Research titled "Turkey Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Transport, by Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Meat & Sea Food, Vaccines & Pharmaceutical, Fruits & Vegetables, Chemicals) - Outlook to 2022", around 65% of the revenues from cold storage market in Turkey was generated from 3PL Logistics.

