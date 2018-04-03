GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS: Telecommunications leader joins Globecomm Executive Team

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globecomm, a leading global provider of managed network communication solutions, today announced the appointment of Christopher Ivory as executive vice president & general manager of commercial solutions, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jason D. Juranek.

In this role, Ivory will lead the global commercial team to drive consistent sales growth and to deliver advanced technology solutions, building on Globecomm's solid reputation for designing, managing and operating complex communications systems and providing strong customer satisfaction.

Ivory has worked in the telecommunications industry for more than 25 years, mainly focusing on international markets with an emphasis on emerging markets. For the last 10 years, he has held executive sales and management positions with Global Eagle Entertainment and Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), which was acquired by Global Eagle, and was most recently the company's go-to-market head, vice president for land solutions.

Prior to Global Eagle, Ivory was senior vice president, telephony at Impsat Fiber Networks located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also served as senior manager of carrier relations for BT Carrier Services, and senior manager of sales for MCI's Mexican company, Avantel.

"Adding Chris to our team continues our goals of strong customer focus and delivering high quality, reliable communication solutions," said Juranek. "Chris's deep telecommunications knowledge and proven track record of delivering results will allow Globecomm to capitalize on our growth objectives and strategic initiatives."

Ivory received a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Cortland.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner that designs, manages, and distributes voice, video and data solutions to the most remote locations on Earth and under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network Satellite, Fiber, and Cellular Infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise, and Oil and Gas customers in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions, complete enterprise communications and data management systems including Internet of Things applications, and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. We proudly serve the U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services, and assist with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Texas, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Afghanistan. www.globecomm.com (http://www.globecomm.com/)

