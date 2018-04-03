AcuityAds Holdings Inc.: AcuityAds CEO Tal Hayek to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: AT) ('AcuityAds' or the 'Company'), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions by leveraging its proprietary AI technology to enable advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social and online display advertising campaigns, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th at 1:00 PM ET at the Essex House in New York City.

About MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference provides a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with management of some of the most attractive companies, network with other like-minded investors, and sharpen your sills by learning from our industry panels and expert speakers. This event will bring together over 120 presenting companies across sectors, and north of 600 attendees from the micro-cap investment community.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com.

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary machine learning technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices across North America including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal. For more information, visit www.AcuityAds.com.

