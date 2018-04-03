PyroGenesis Canada Inc: PyroGenesis to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR), (the 'Company,' the 'Corporation' or 'PyroGenesis') a Company that designs, develops and manufactures plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch systems, announced today that Peter Pascali, CEO & President of PyroGenesis will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th at 12:00 PM ET at the Essex House in New York City.

About MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference provides a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with management of some of the most attractive companies, network with other like-minded investors, and sharpen your skills by learning from our industry panels and expert speakers. This event will bring together over 120 presenting companies across sectors, and north of 600 attendees from the micro-cap investment community.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

