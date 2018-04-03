Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Sponsor and Present at The MicroCap Conference April 10, 2018 in New York City

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announces it will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference at the Essex House in New York City on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 9:00 AM (ET) in Track 2. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors.

The company's ACCESSWIRE brand will provide a complimentary press release to all presenting companies announcing their participation in the event. In addition, presenting companies will have access to our industry-leading webcasting technology to reach qualified investors.

Issuer Direct's webcast platform is uniquely customized for earnings events, corporate announcements, and investor conferences. With Platform id. , companies can add slides, supplemental investor kits, fact sheets, and presentations to the webcast platform that will assist in reaching qualified investors. Additionally, the platform now delivers actionable analytics after the webcast event.

ACCESSWIRE (an Issuer Direct brand) is a premier global news and communications platform that helps companies communicate with targeted stakeholders and key financial markets globally. ACCESSWIRE is also the leading press release organization for the investor conference circuit, sponsoring more than a dozen annual or event-based conferences.

As a sponsor of The MicroCap Conference, Issuer Direct will have a booth to present its platform and to demonstrate its capabilities.

Participating Companies

For an updated list of companies, visit www.microcapconf.com.

For More Information

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com



About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About The MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th.

Contact:

Brian R. Balbirnie

Issuer Direct Corporation

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation