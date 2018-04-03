Asahi Kasei Plastics Names Ramesh Iyer President and Chief Operating Officer

Veteran to Lead Continued Growth of the Company, Former President, John Moyer, to Oversee New North American Materials Group

FOWLERVILLE, Michigan, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Plastics announced that Ramesh Iyer has been named President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), starting April 1st, 2018.As President and COO, Iyer will have responsibility for the Company's facilities in the United States, which manufacture the engineering plastics; Leona (PA-66,6i), Thermylon (PA-66), Xyron (mPPE) and Tenac (homopolymer & copolymer acetal) as well oversee the global growth of the Thermylene (PP) product line. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman John Moyer.

Iyer, has been a part of the organization for the last 12 years in various roles from Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain. Since 2016 Iyerhas served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Company. During Iyer's leadership, Asahi Kasei has strategically expanded their portfolio of materials, and operations have grown into the EU, China, India, and Mexico.

"Over the last decade, Ramesh has built an impressive track record of commercial, operational and strategic accomplishments," said John Moyer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "He has proven to be both an effective and solid leader and has a strong reputation for developing talent. His experience across our global operations makes him a valuable asset as we continue to target our mid-term goals for 2021. I could not be more pleased about his appointment to this critical role at this important time for Asahi Kasei."

"I am honored to take on this role for Asahi Kasei Plastics and look forward to partnering with John and our talented senior leadership team to deliver on our company's strategic vision and continue the growth trends seen across our company worldwide," said Iyer.

About Asahi Kasei Plastics

Asahi Kasei Plastics is a leading international compounder of advanced engineered polymers and is the leading glass reinforced polypropylene manufacturer in North America. Asahi Kasei Plastics provides unique engineering solutions for global markets.

Company product lines include THERMYLENE(PP), THERMYLON(PP), LEONA' (PA66), TENAC' (POM, POM-C), XYRON' (mPPE), and STYLAC' (ABS).

