

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) said that the Board of Directors' proposal to extend the Board by one additional member meaning that the Board of Directors will consist of nine members in total, was approved. The annual report 2017 was adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal for allocation of the result of the year, including a dividend of DKK 9.23 per share to be paid out for 2017, was approved.



Bert Nordberg, Carsten Bjerg, Eija Pitkänen, Henrik Andersen, Henry Sténson, Lars Josefsson, Lykke Friis and Torben Ballegaard Sørensen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and in addition, Jens Hesselberg Lund was elected as a new member.



The Board of Directors' authorisation to acquire treasury shares on an ongoing basis until 31 December 2019 was approved.



The Board of Directors proposed that the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the members of board committees remain unchanged as pre-approved by the general meeting in 2017. The final remuneration of the Board of Directors and the members of the board committees for 2017 was approved.



The Board of Directors proposed that the level of remuneration for 2018 be based upon a fixed basic remuneration of DKK 400,000 per board member, with two times and three times the basic remuneration for the deputy chairman and chairman, respectively, as well as remuneration of DKK 250,000 per board committee membership, and DKK 450,000 to each board committee chairman. The proposal was approved.



The Board of Directors proposed that its authorisation to increase the company's share capital of up to a total nominal amount of DKK 21.55 million be renewed to be valid until 1 April 2023, and furthermore that newly issued shares shall be paid in full. The proposal was approved.



PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as auditor of the company.



After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its initial board meeting. At the meeting, Bert Nordberg was re-elected as chairman of the Board and Lars Josefsson was re-elected as deputy chairman of the Board.



