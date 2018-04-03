The "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (HSCs, MSCs, iPSCs, ESCs, Instruments, Media, Consumables), Application (Research, Target Identification, Therapy (Autologous, Allogeneic), Cell Banks), End User (Pharma, Hospitals) Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Stem Cell Manufacturing Market is Projected to Reach USD 14.61 Billion By 2023 From USD 10.75 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR Of 6.3%

The growing public-private investments and funding in stem cell-based research, rising public awareness regarding about the therapeutic potency of stem cell products, and development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during stem cell manufacturing are the major factors driving the stem cell manufacturing market. Factor such as the significant operational costs associated with stem cell manufacturing and banking is limiting the growth of the market to a certain extent.

On the basis of product, the stem cell lines segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for functionally potent stem cell lines in research and the development of innovative stem cell culture preservation techniques.

Based on application, the global stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and cell and tissue banking. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing in 2017. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing focus on stem cell-based research, growing awareness about the therapeutic potency of stem cells, and public-private funding to support product development commercialization.

On the basis of end user, the cell and tissue banks segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of stem cell transplantation procedures, ongoing advancements in stem cell tissue processing and storage methodologies, and growing applications of stem cells in disease treatment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to a supportive regulatory framework for stem cell research manufacturing and ongoing expansion modernization of healthcare infrastructure across emerging Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Product

7 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Application

8 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By End User

9 Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Anterogen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cellular Dynamics International (Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Lonza Group

Medipost

Merck Group

Miltenyi Biotec

Osiris Therapeutics

Pharmicell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Stemcell Technologies

Takara Bio Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

