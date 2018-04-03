Geospatial software solutions company 1Spatial has been awarded a contract worth £1.6m to provide its software and services to Land & Property Services(LPS) in Northern Ireland. The contract will see 1Spatial build upon existing software to take LPS to the full 1Spatial Management Suite (1SMS), securing and increasing future recurring revenues for the group. 1SMS will support LPS in maintaining the accuracy of its data by providing an automated workflow to allow users to identify an area of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...