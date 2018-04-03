

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported March 2018 sales of 222,782 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent from March 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in March 2018 compared to March 2017, sales were down 0.2 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted March sales of 195,750 units, up 4.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Toyota posted sales of 572,033 units, up 7.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.6 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted March sales of 27,032 vehicles, down 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 6.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Lexus posted sales of 64,211 units, up 3.8 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis.



