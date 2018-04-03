The "Light Management System Market by Function (Dimming Control, Occupancy-Based, Schedule-Based, and Daylight Control), End-User (Smart Homes, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal), Application, Type, and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Light Management System Market is Projected to Grow From an Estimated USD 11.66 Billion in 2018 to USD 21.51 Billion By 2023, at a CAGR of 13.03%, From 2018 to 2023.

The increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting driven by cost savings and government policies worldwide is boosting the market for light management systems across the world.

Indoor light management systems are predominantly used in the commercial sector due to factors such as energy-efficiency and cost savings. Light management systems form a key part of building automation systems. The markets in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are expected to grow exponentially due to the increasing demand for indoor light management systems from commercial end-users in China, India, the US, and Germany.

North America is the largest market for light management systems, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.24%, from 2018 to 2023. The market for light management systems in the US is expected to be driven by increasing office and commercial space developments and the need for flexible control of lighting systems as well as energy savings.

The leading players in the light management system market are General Electric (US), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Eaton (Ireland), Zumtobel (Austria), and OSRAM (Germany).

