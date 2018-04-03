sprite-preloader
03.04.2018 | 16:24
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Sold a Small Shopping Centre Åkermyntan in Stockholm, Sweden

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 3 April 2018 at 17.00 hrs

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Finland, April 3, 2018

HELSINKI, Finland, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has sold Åkermyntan in Stockholm, Sweden to Artmax AB. In addition, Citycon has sold adjacent residential building rights to a Swedish property developer. The total purchase price including residential building rights amounts to approximately EUR 30 million, which is above the asset's latest IFRS fair value. The transaction was closed on 31 March 2018.

"This divestment of Åkermyntan is a natural step in our strategy to refine our Nordic portfolio and focus on larger grocery-anchored shopping centres in urban crosspoints. We will use the proceeds from the divestment to strengthen our balance sheet and to fund our development pipeline," says Tom Lisiecki, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.

CITYCON OYJ
For further information, please contact:
Marcel Kokkeel
Chief Executive Officer, Citycon
Tel +358 40 154 6760
marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com

Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358 50557 91 37
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Citycon

is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia.

Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark. Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-sold-a-small-shopping-centre-akermyntan-in-stockholm--sweden,c2486555


© 2018 PR Newswire