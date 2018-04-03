

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing criticism over her handling of abuse allegations against her former chief of staff, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., revealed Monday she has decided not to seek re-election.



Esty said in a post on Facebook she determined that retiring from Congress at the end of her current term is in the best interest of her constituents and her family.



The announcement from Esty comes following reports she kept then-chief of staff Tony Baker on the payroll for three months despite accusations of abuse and harassment against a female staffer.



'Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace. In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better,' Esty said. 'To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down.'



Esty said she would use her final months in office to fight for stronger workplace protections and to provide employees with a platform to raise concerns, address problems, and work to reduce and eliminate such occurrences.



Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said Esty made the right decision not to run for another term after previously indicating that she would not resign.



Meanwhile, National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Matt Gorman argued Esty's handling of the abuse allegations was 'as reprehensible as it was morally bankrupt.'



'The NRCC is ready to win this competitive seat this fall,' Gorman said. 'Democrats won't be able to distance themselves from the stain Esty left on their brand.'



Two-time Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Mary Glassman jumped into the race following Esty's announcement, with the move expected to draw a number of other candidates.



