Nox Medical's Disposable Sleep Sensor Patent Survives Natus' Challenge in USA and Europe

April 3, 2018

Nox Medical, a leading sleep diagnostic medical device company and innovator has achieved a major success in EPO opposition proceedings initiated by Natus concerning one of Nox Medical's key patents, EP 2 584 962 B1, covering the biometric connector on its disposable RIP belts. The European Patent Office (EPO) has concluded that Nox Medical's European patent on the Nox RIP Belts is valid as amended in the opposition proceedings. Nox Medical is confident that its patent will also survive the appeal proceedings.

In the United States, the patent infringement case against Natus based on a U.S. patent belonging to the same patent family as the above-mentioned EP patent is set for trial beginning April 30, 2018. In that case Natus has conceded to infringing various claims of Nox Medical's U.S. Patent No. 9,059,532 and focusses its defense on the validity and enforceability of the '532 patent. In this regard, the court recently held that one of the main prior art references Natus relies on for both invalidity and unenforceability does not teach a key element of the '532 patent. Additionally, Nox Medical this month, knocked out another invalidity defense by prevailing in an inter parties review (IPR) Natus initiated challenging the validity of the '532 patent before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO held that all of the challenged claims were valid over Natus' asserted prior art in the IPR. Nox Medical continues to pursue its claim for willful infringement and enhanced damages against Natus, and is encouraged by the court's and the USPTO's recent rulings.

"Innovation in the field of sleep medicine is very important to us at Nox Medical," said Petur Mar Halldorsson, CEO of Nox Medical. "We believe that it is important for all industry players to contribute to advancing our field and to respect patented innovations, otherwise it puts the whole field in danger of stagnation and idleness," concluded Petur.

Nox Medical is an award-winning company in the field of sleep diagnostic medical devices. Its solutions help medical professionals diagnose and treat people with sleep disorders. The Nox Medical team is committed to advancing sleep diagnostics through continued investment in research and development.

