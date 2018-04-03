OTA Testing Market Worth 1.77 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "OTA Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, and Services), Technology (5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, and CDMA), APPLICations (Telecommunication & Consumer Devices, AUTOMOTIVE, SMART CITY, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 1.09 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.77 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.13% between 2018 and 2023. The evolving 5G technology, implementation across value chain, and the growing IoT market are the key driving factors for the OTA testing market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 69 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on"OTA Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ota-testing-market-168439990.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Telecommunication and consumer devices dominated the overall OTA testing market

Among applications, telecommunication and consumer devices held the largest market share of the overall OTA testing market in 2017. The increasing adoption of LTE technologies in consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and USB hotspots, among others, drives the increasing use of OTA testing services in telecommunications and consumer devices application. Over-the-air (OTA) testing has become essential for engineers to evaluate and certify the reliability and performance characteristics of wireless devices, both for mobile and fixed locations. OTA testing lets engineers see what truly happens as the radio waves propagate over the air between the user equipment and the base station.

OTA testing market for 5G technology expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The need for new equipment and services will boost the growth of the OTA testing market for 5G technologies. OTA testing services for 5G are complex and done over the air as there are no connectors or probe points involved, which might enable conducted tests. The need for updating the OTA equipment and providing complex services for 5G will play a critical role in the development and validation of 5G, from R&D through conformance test, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=168439990

APAC expected to hold the largest market share and the highest growth rate

China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in the implementation of IoT and M2M communication in infrastructure, which is expected to drive the OTA testing market in APAC. APAC is also the largest consumer of telecommunication and consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. There are still many projects to be initialized during the forecast period; these offer tremendous growth opportunities for smart solution vendors. South Korea and Singapore have high connectivity and smart solutions. There are still many projects to be initialized during the forecast period. These projects offer tremendous growth opportunities for the smart solution vendors. In other regions, such as Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, there is a wide scope for the development of smart cities as smart city solutions are only deployed in few cities.

Major players in the OTA testing market include Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Eurofins (Luxembourg), UL (US), MVG (France), SGS (Switzerland), and Cetecom (Germany).

Know more about the OTA Testing Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ota-testing-market-168439990.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets