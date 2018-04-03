North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration Evaluate Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings (OTC PINK: USMJ) and Puration (OTC PINK: PURA), today released a shareholder update in conjunction with the closing of the first quarter of 2018 and the pending release of PURA's annual report. A statement from the combined management of the two companies follows:

North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration have been working together on a strategic acquisition in Canada and a second strategic acquisition in California. The two acquisitions are intended to enter USMJ and PURA into the legal recreational marijuana markets of Canada and California. Specifically, through the acquisitions, USMJ plans to establish a branded marijuana grow operation and PURA plans to establish local extraction operations and introduce new cannabis-infused beverages. At the same time, the two companies are finalizing details on the two acquisitions, their respective current operations are realizing major milestones. USMJ's concept cannabis restaurant operations continue to grow, fast approaching a million-dollar annual revenue benchmark, and with a new flagship location opening on the horizon. PURA's EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water sales are also growing with recently added new retail outlets and a national distribution contract pending. On top of the pending California and Canadian acquisitions and expanding organic operations, the restaurant and beverage operation successes have recently attracted an unsolicited acquisition proposal. Management is evaluating the proposal for its potential to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value. Shareholders can expect a thorough update on the California and Canadian acquisitions, the new retail outlets and the pending national distribution contract for EVERx, and the recent acquisition proposal following the filing of PURA's 2017 annual report.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

