DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.: DiaMedica to Present at the MicroCap Conference on April 10th in New York City at the Essex House

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. ('DiaMedica') (TSX-V: DMA) (OTCQB: DMCAF), today announced that Mr. Rick Pauls, President and CEO, will present at The MicroCap Conference at the Essex House, 160 Central Park South New York on Tuesday April 10th at 12:30pm ET.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics:

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica's lead product candidate DM199, a recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, is in clinical development for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney diseases.

DiaMedica's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol 'DMA' and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol 'DMCAF.' For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Papi

Vice President of Business Development

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Two Carlson Parkway, Suite 260

Minneapolis, MN

Phone: (617) 899-5941

info@diamedica.com

