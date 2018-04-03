In a new report, the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Digital Agenda has predicted that solar will become the country's largest electricity source by the end of the next decade. Cumulative installed PV power could even reach 77 GW by the end of 2030, according to the most bullish scenario drafted by the Spanish government.Spain's Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Digital Agenda has published a new report, including new growth scenarios for the future of the Spanish energy market, which recognizes solar as the future cheapest source of power, and the dominance of PV above all other energy ...

