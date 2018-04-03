sprite-preloader
03.04.2018
PR Newswire

Clavister Annual Report 2017 Published

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of directors of Clavister Holding AB (publ.), 556917-6612, have now published the Annual Report for 2017.

The Clavister Annual Report is available at www.clavister.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance.

It can also can be ordered atfinance@clavister.com

For more information, please contact:
Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group
+46-(0)-660-29-92-00

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:25 CET on April 3, 2018

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners.Clavister is a member of Intel's Network Builders program (networkbuilders.intel.com), a cross-industry initiative.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-annual-report-2017-published,c2486534


© 2018 PR Newswire