Globoforce, the pioneer of Social Recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today expanded its suite of products to help organizations build a more positive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace. Announced at the Globoforce 2018 WorkHuman conference, WorkHuman Cloud is a new suite of human applications to recognize and celebrate employees' work and lives, creating stronger relationships and more socially connected teams.

Unlike other HR software solutions that manage data, governance, and bureaucratic tasks, WorkHuman Cloud is human-centered with a social, transparent, crowdsourced, and team-driven approach in tune with how work gets done today. By empowering all employees and managers to celebrate career and life milestones, recognize ongoing work achievements, and offer developmental feedback, people leaders can create a stronger, more authentic community in the workplace.

"Companies have enough HR software to manage bureaucratic tasks," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "However, there is no other HR software that addresses the void between administrative governance and human connections. The focus of WorkHuman Cloud is on your people connecting teams, developing talent, and creating a positive workplace by celebrating employees for who they are and what they do. That's what unlocks creativity, innovation, and drives performance. We see WorkHuman Cloud as the heart of the future workplace."

Products in WorkHuman Cloud suite include:

Social Recognition Build a positivity-dominated culture by unlocking employees' human need to recognize each other and feel valued. Globoforce's market-leading solution creates a company culture that is positive, inclusive, and energized, fostering innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

Conversations - Create a growth mindset with a performance development solution that helps improve performance and build team skills with continuous developmental feedback, check-ins, and shared priorities. It builds stronger, more trusting relationships between managers and peers.

Service Milestones Commemorate the entire career journey from first day to anniversaries, promotions, and retirement, leveraging crowdsourced stories and memories. It revitalizes old, impersonal years of service programs with a more personal and stories-based approach.

Life Events Celebrate employees' most meaningful, personal moments, such as new births, marriages, graduations, and more. The solution creates a positive community experience around employees' life outside of work, strengthening the connection between colleagues.

Community Celebrations Build a sense of community at work by memorializing group experiences including team outings, charity events, and holiday celebrations. Empower everyone across the company to celebrate the diversity and achievements that are shared by many.

WorkHuman Cloud is underpinned by solutions including:

Globostore Reward employees with the most global, culturally appropriate selections and experiences with in-country fulfillment.

MoodTracker - Analyze company mood and engagement correlated to employees' experiences.

- Analyze company mood and engagement correlated to employees' experiences. D&I Monitoring Further inclusion and belonging by mitigating unconscious bias through raising awareness and prompting behavioral changes.

Further inclusion and belonging by mitigating unconscious bias through raising awareness and prompting behavioral changes. People Analytics Visualize employee insights and understand team dynamics, with real-time, crowdsourced data.

Team Connections Develop and strengthen agile team interactions and connections.

Additionally, Globoforce announced its WorkHuman Research Institute has been renamed the WorkHuman Analytics and Research Institute. The name change reflects the full breadth of services offered by the Institute including the understanding and application of global workplace practices using data science, big data, people analytics, machine learning, social network analysis, and predictive analytics. Through analysis of more than 37 million recognition moments, the WorkHuman Analytics and Research Institute finds that employees thrive in a positive work environment when they are recognized year-round with a high level of frequency.

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce makes work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Today, Globoforce is the leading provider of human applications, including its award-winning Social Recognition solution. Through its WorkHuman Cloud suite of products, companies can strengthen employee performance and relationships between people and teams on a more positive, socially connected level in tune with how work gets done today. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

