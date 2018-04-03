

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The White House has criticized the Chinese government's imposition of tariff on 128 products it imports from the United States, saying that the trade measure is 'unfair.'



In retaliatory measures primarily targeting the U.S. agriculture industry, the Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council imposed a tariff of 15 percent on 120 items, including fruits and related products. A tariff of 25 percent will be applied on eight items of imports including pork. The new rates came into effect Monday.



The White House responded strongly to it. Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that 'Instead of targeting fairly traded U.S. exports, China needs to stop its unfair trading practices which are harming U.S. national security and distorting global markets.'



'China's subsidization and continued overcapacity is the root cause of the steel crises,' according to her.



The Chinese Finance Ministry said the tariffs affecting about $3 billion worth of imports was to safeguard China's interests and balance losses caused by new U.S. tariffs.



It also made it clear that the Chinese action comes in response to Washington's decision last month to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported from China.



Additionally, the Trump administration is set to impose annual tariffs amounting to $60 billion on goods imported from China.



Chinese ambassador to the U.S. warned Beijing would take counter-measures of 'the same proportion.'



