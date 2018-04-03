Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Previews Upcoming Electric Vehicle Announcement

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today previewed a coming announcement that will reveal details about the Company's first Electric Vehicle (EV) expected to launch in time for this year's holiday season. Alternet has established a new subsidiary that will produce EVs utilizing Alternet's Patented Lithium Battery Technology. The EV subsidiary has a two-phase marketing strategy. The first is to introduce an EV product for a limited market within the United States. The second phase is to introduce an EV product for a much larger international market. The pilot EV for the first phase is under construction and anticipated to be completed within in the next 60 days. The EV is a retro-styled motorcycle with a design based on a specific classic motorcycle. Instead of a gas-powered engine, the retro-styled motorcycle has an electric motor. This retro-styled motorcycle is the first of a planned line of electric motorcycles with retro designs based on classic motorcycles. In the second phase of the EV marketing strategy, the company plans to introduce a utility daily driver electric motorcycle for sale into the worlds developing economic regions where motorcycles are a primary means of transportation. Look for a detailed announcement on Alternet's first EV after the company releases its pending annual report for 2017.

