Jackpotjoy PLC - JPJ - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA's") Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, notifies the market that as at close of business on 29 March 2018 the issued capital of the Company consists of 74,158,930 ordinary shares each with one vote. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,158,930.

The above total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries Jackpotjoy plc Jason Holden Director of Investor Relations jason.holden@jpj.com +44 (0) 207 016 9866 +44 (0) 7812 142118 Jackpotjoy Group Amanda Brewer Vice President of Corporate Communications amanda.brewer@jpj.com +1 416 720 8150 Media Enquires Finsbury James Leviton Andy Parnis jackpotjoy@finsbury.com +44 (0) 207 251 3801

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange