Aptean Apprise ERP Streamlines High-Volume Direct-to-Consumer Shipping

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has released a new version of Aptean Apprise ERP with enhancements that offer a more complete solution for consumer goods distributors in the high-volume, labor-intensive direct-to-consumer space.

The Apprise ERP 8.0 Shipment Manager, powered by ProShip, enables seamless integration of shipping functions for small package and less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. Apprise ERP Shipment Manager offers the ability to perform rate shopping to select the most appropriate carrier/service based on cost and transit time - moving product out of the warehouse quickly and cost-effectively.

Apprise ERP 8.0 also offers new address verification via SmartyStreets, which gives users access to seamless validation of street addresses for both manually entered and import orders to ensure accurate shipping.

With a simplified new look, Apprise ERP 8.0 also boasts a cleaner, more modern user interface, designed to improve productivity and streamline workflow by giving users quick access to key data. The new interface also includes an Action Center, providing users with a list of key actionable tasks they need to perform so they can better prioritize their workloads.

"Over the past few years, we've seen a change in distribution processes with the continued proliferation of direct-to-consumer offerings," said John Weber, director of business development and product management for Aptean Apprise ERP. "Apprise ERP 8.0's new functionality will change the way managers approach this high-volume, labor-intensive shipping model. Apprise ERP is already an all-in-one distribution center management offering, and with 8.0's ProShip and SmartyStreets enhancements, we're simplifying shipping processes even further."

For more information about Aptean Apprise ERP, visit http://www.aptean.com/products/apprise (http://www.aptean.com/products/apprise).

About Aptean

Aptean provides very specific industries with very specific ERP, supply chain management and customer experience solutions. In today's fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don't have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That's why over 7,000 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 74 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com (http://www.aptean.com/).

Aptean is a registered trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Media Relations

Stephanie Zercher, Aptean

stephanie.zercher@aptean.com (mailto:stephanie.zercher@aptean.com)

678.681.9070