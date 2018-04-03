sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,66 Euro		+0,21
+2,82 %
WKN: A0PEF5 ISIN: CA60671Q1046 Ticker-Symbol: M08 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,65
7,86
17:14
7,69
7,81
17:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION7,66+2,82 %