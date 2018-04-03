Wir nehmen Bezug auf unser Rundschreiben 033/18.
Aufgrund der verzoegerten Handelseroeffnung in Aktien der Spotify Tech. S.A. an
der NYSE kommt es heute im Continuous Trading auf Xetra (XETR) zu keiner
Preisermittlung.
Ein Handel in der Fortlaufenden Auktion (XFRA) ist nach der
Handelseroeffnung an der NYSE bis
20:00 Uhr moeglich.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We refer to our circular 033/18.
Based on the delayed opening of Spotify Tech. S.A. at the NYSE
there will be no price determination in continuous trading on Xetra (XETR)
today.
Continuous Auction Trading (XFRA) is possible until 8:00 p.m. after the
opening at the NYSE.
