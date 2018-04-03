Wir nehmen Bezug auf unser Rundschreiben 033/18.

Aufgrund der verzoegerten Handelseroeffnung in Aktien der Spotify Tech. S.A. an

der NYSE kommt es heute im Continuous Trading auf Xetra (XETR) zu keiner

Preisermittlung.

Ein Handel in der Fortlaufenden Auktion (XFRA) ist nach der

Handelseroeffnung an der NYSE bis

20:00 Uhr moeglich.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We refer to our circular 033/18.

Based on the delayed opening of Spotify Tech. S.A. at the NYSE

there will be no price determination in continuous trading on Xetra (XETR)

today.

Continuous Auction Trading (XFRA) is possible until 8:00 p.m. after the

opening at the NYSE.