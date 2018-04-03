Contributing more than 19 years of enterprise software sales and leadership experience, Mårten will lead the growth of next-generation feedback solutions in the Nordic region

Questback, the global leader in enterprise feedback management, announced the appointment of Mårten Blixt as its new Regional Director, Nordics. Mårten will be responsible for leading the Nordic organization, reporting directly to Questback's global leadership team.

"This appointment is an important part of our growth strategy in the Nordic region. Mårten brings 19+ years of experience from different sales and leadership roles which is key to our continued success as the enterprise feedback management leader in the Nordics," says Nils Stangnes, SVP of Questback Europe.

Mårten joins Questback from Insight Technology Solutions Nordics where he, as the CEO, successfully grew the organization to $50M Euros with 50 employees supporting four Nordic countries. He started his career as a computer sales rep before joining Adobe Systems Nordic for nine years in key sales and sales leadership roles. From 2007 to 2010, he was the European Sales Director of Northern AB, a Swedish software vendor specializing in Data Management, until he expanded his leadership career with seven years at Insight Technology Solutions.

"Questback is on an exciting journey transforming its business with new innovative feedback solutions for people-driven insights built on the company's next-gen technology. Questback Nordic has a dominant market position with more than 2500 customers and 15,000 users in the region which gives us a unique position to move ahead as the leader in enterprise feedback management solutions. I'm very proud of being part of that journey," states Mårten.

