YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for March 2018 of 162,535 units, a decrease of 3.7% compared to the previous year.



The Rogue posted the best monthly performance in the nameplate's history with 42,151 sales, up 7%. Armada SUV sales rose 39% to 4,288 units, a March record.



Sentra compact sales increased 14% to 25,123 units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX