London's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,054.76 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses as a better-than-expected reading on the UK manufacturing sector helped to offset renewed worries about a trade war. Broadcaster Sky was the standout gainer as Twenty-First Century Fox offered up more concessions in its bid for the company, proposing either to ringfence Sky News or sell it to Walt Disney. Ian Forrest, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said: "The latest proposals ...

