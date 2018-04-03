

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Cars North America, Inc., importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, announced March 2018 sales of 4,756 vehicles. It represented year-over-year growth of 6.2 percent. After record months in January and February, sales for the first quarter are up 9.7 percent from a year ago to 13,954 vehicles.



March growth leaders were the Porsche 911, up 35.4 percent year-over-year, and the 718 Boxster and Cayman, which combined grew 45.1 percent from March 2017. Panamera sales rose 27.1 percent from a year ago, when the current generation model line went on sale.



Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. were at 2,029 vehicles, up 28.2 percent year-over-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX