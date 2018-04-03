

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off foreign aid to Honduras if a caravan of approximately 1,000 migrants reaches the U.S. border.



Trump also reiterated his willingness to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement unless the caravan currently moving through Mexico is stopped.



'The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border, had better be stopped before it gets there,' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.



He added, 'Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!'



The tweet from Trump is the latest responding to the news of the caravan organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders.



'Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country,' Trump tweeted on Monday.



He added, 'They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.'



Pueblo Sin Fronteras project coordinator Alex Mensing told CNN the caravan's primary goal is to 'flee Central America' and seek asylum either within Mexico or the United States.



In 2016, the U.S. provided approximately $128 million in foreign aid to Honduras, which is one of Latin America's poorest nations.



