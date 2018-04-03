Trading in Sprint Bioscience paid subscription units is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North is April 6, 2018.



Short name: SPRINT BTU ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869503 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 150838 ----------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB.



For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.