Trading in Sprint Bioscience paid subscription units is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North is April 6, 2018.
Short name: SPRINT BTU ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869503 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 150838 ----------------------------
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB.
For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.
