Kris Van Assche will be in charge of shoes, leathergoods, ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

Antoine Arnault, CEO of the House, declares: "I am delighted to welcome Kris Van Assche to Berluti. I have known him for several years, have always admired his work at Dior Homme and I am looking forward to working with him."

Kris Van Assche says: "I have always wanted to build bridges between the savoir-faire, the heritage of a House and my clear-cut contemporary vision. Antoine Arnault spoke to me of his ambitions for Berluti and it is with great pleasure that I accept this new challenge which fits perfectly with my own will and vision. I would also like to thank Mr Bernard Arnault for his renewed confidence."

Kris Van Assche will present his first collection during Paris Men's Fashion Week in January 2019.

