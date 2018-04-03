Medical Tubing Market Worth 9.38 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Medical Tubing Marketby Material (PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, and Silicone), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), Structure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022",published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Medical Tubing Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.10 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2022. Growing awareness and government initiatives to provide high-quality healthcare facilities ultimately drives the Medical Tubing Market globally. Medical tubes are inserted in many medical devices, such as catheters & cannulas, peristaltic pumps, and others. These tubes have exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, and are used in a wide range of minimally invasive critical applications, such as cardiovascular catheters, stent delivery systems, urological retrieval devices, and drug delivery systems. These factors ultimately increase the demand for medical tubing globally.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 86 market data Tables and28 Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Medical Tubing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-tubing-market-162082103.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The bulk disposable tubing application segment is estimated to lead the Medical Tubing Market during the forecast period.

Disposable medical tubing, also known as common disposable tubing, is designed for single use and can be easily disposed of once used. The major growth factors driving the bulk disposable tubing segment include the need for modernizing healthcare infrastructure, prevention of infection, and need for increased efficiency. The growth of this segment in developing countries is exponential due to the rising economic growth, increased disposable income and purchasing power, and increasing investments by governments to provide superior-quality healthcare facilities. Bulk disposable tubing comprises tubes used in blood bags for blood transfusion, IV infusion tubing, drug delivery disposables, respiratory disposables, products for dialysis, laboratory disposables, and wound management disposables.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=162082103

The silicone material segment is expected to lead the Medical Tubing Market during the forecast period.

Silicone is a specialty high-performance material used in various industries. It is made by reacting silicon with methyl chloride, and further with water, which removes chlorine atoms. These reactions produce a polymer that is resistant to high & low temperatures making it ideal for use in the medical & healthcare industries. The molecular structure of silicone allows it to be manufactured various forms, including solid, liquid, semi-viscous paste, grease, oil, and rubber forms. Silicone is flexible and resistant to moisture, chemicals, heat, cold, and UV radiation.

North America is expected to be the largest market for medical tubing during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global Medical Tubing Market and is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to the focused interest of governments in the region to provide high-quality healthcare facilities. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of 32.4% in the global Medical Tubing Market in 2016, backed by high regulatory policies and the matured healthcare industry in the region.

Major players in the global Medical Tubing Market include Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US), Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Putnam Plastics (US), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), Tekni-Plex (US), and W. L. Gore & Associates (US).

Know more about Medical Tubing Market Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-tubing-market-162082103.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

