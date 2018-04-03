Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the appointment of Ruxandra Ispas as Chief Procurement and Logistics Officer of Elior Group. She reports to Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Ruxandra Ispas, 56, holds a master's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Bucharest. She started her career with Placoplatre, as pan-European project director, then joined Deloitte Touche Consulting in France as senior manager, responsible for the Carrefour key account.

In 2001 she joined Danone Group, where she held various leadership roles in procurement, supply chain, and organization over 11 years. Ruxandra Ispas led global ingredients procurement for the dairy division, developed agricultural sourcing across the world, built strategic supplier partnerships and enrolled suppliers on a collaborative R&D platform to accelerate innovation. She also led a major Group transformation program to increase organizational flexibility, improve efficiency and create conditions for growth.

In 2011 she joined Diageo, the world's largest producer of spirits, as Group Senior Vice President for packaging procurement and procurement innovation. In this role she implemented best-in-class practices and excellence standards, led a major supplier investment to support growth and developed the process of collaborative innovation

Between September 2015 and December 2017 Ruxandra Ispas served as Group Chief Procurement Officer for SIG plc, a British BtoB distributor specialized in building materials. In this capacity she started the process of structuring and modernizing the function, and improving the performance across Europe.

